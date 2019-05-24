Archival Secretariat Film Unearthed

At a time when horse racing is suffering from more than a few black eyes, KIMT News 3 has come across archival home movies of Secretariat from 43 years ago.
The film shows Lucien Lauren, Secretariat's late Canadian trainer brushing the big, red colt under the watchful eye of owner Penny Chenery.
Other clips show the horse bite at his lead line, walking along the shed row on the backside at Belmont Park and uncoiling his breathtaking stride on the track during morning gallops.
KIMT News 3 visited Leashes and Leads in Byron to get the take of horse people on the steed that has become known as the "Horse God Built."
