Architect and contractor named for State Veterans Home in Preston

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The architect and contractor for the new State Veterans Home in Preston has been announced.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) say Wold Architects & Engineers and Perkins Eastman will design the veterans home in Preston as well as ones in Bemidji and Montevideo. Approval of the designs is expected by July.

Knutson Construction has been named the general contractor of the homes in Preston and Montevideo, while Adolfson & Peterson Construction will be the construction manager for the Bemidji project.

Construction could start by early fall. MDVA says all three projects will strive to hire a significant percentage of sub-contractors from the local community.