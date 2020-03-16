Clear
Archdiocese of Dubuque cancels all Catholic Masses

Funerals, weddings, and baptisms to be limited to fewer than 50 people.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 5:01 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Archdiocese of Dubuque is cancelling all Masses, starting on Thursday.

"After consultation and considerable prayer, it has been decided – out of an abundance of caution and with devotion to the common good – to take steps aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus, to flatten the curve, as they say, so as not to overburden the healthcare system," says Archbishop Michael Jackels.

The Archdiocese has issued a statement that beginning on March 19 and until further notice:

• All public celebrations of Holy Mass are cancelled. All Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dubuque are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

• During this time, the Archbishop will livestream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday at 9:00 AM.

• Funerals, Weddings and Baptisms may be held, but limited to the immediate family, or at least no more than 50 people present, according to the current CDC guidelines.

• Communal penance services should not be held. Private, one-on-one confession can be scheduled by appointment.

• All archdiocesan-sponsored events where 50+ people are gathered are cancelled.

Archbishop Jackels is also asking to be joined in prayer, "to God for speedy deliverance from the evil of the coronavirus, for those who are sick or who live in fear of infection, for those who care for the sick and elderly, for those whose lives and livelihood are adversely affected by the spread of the virus, and that we might all remain calm and confident in God’s wisdom, power, and goodness."

March 25 is also being declared a voluntary day of fasting, prayer, and abstinence from meat for Catholics.

