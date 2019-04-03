Clear
April is World Autism Month

Word Autism Awareness Day is April 2nd.

KIMT News 3 - Caitlyn Reitman of Pine Island is the mother of a five year old boy named Jase. Jase loved to play with toy cars and playdough and use his imagination. He also has autism.

The Center for Disease Control found that roughly 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. World Autism Month is a time to bring visibility to people who have autism and celebrate the ways we are all different.

"Being a parent of a child who has autism can be stressful... but it's also super rewarding and I wouldn't change it for anything," says Reitman. "He hears things louder than most people, he sees things more clearly, like the sun is brighter, but... he loves harder than anyone else I've ever known."

April 2nd was World Autism Awareness Day.

To show support, you can wear light blue.

