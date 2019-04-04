April Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

Our April Volunteer of the Month is Marlo Zosel, who spends a lot of time volunteering at Bear Creek Services in Rochester. Bear Creek Services is a non-profit organization that provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.

"She gives so much of her time and talents to improve the lives of people with disabilities," said Pam Alberts, the Events and Volunteer Coordinator at Bear Creek Services.

"I've always just loved helping and working with people who have disablities. And I love being able to just build them up in their strengths and help them get into the world and live the life that they want," Zosel said.

Alberts says Zosel always gives her best, and inspires others to do the same.

"No matter how big the battle, she always has a positive attitude and that just separates her from so many people," said Alberts.

"We're all in this together, and so to do that we need to help each other out however we can," Zosel said.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community, we'd love to hear from you. To nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month, click here: https://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/