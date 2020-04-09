Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reports 11 new deaths from COVID-19, the state’s largest one-day increase since the pandemic began, raising the state’s total deaths from the disease to 50.
The department also reported 88 new confirmed cases on Thursday to raise Minnesota’s total to 1,242. The department said 145 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, an increase of 10, while 63 were in intensive care, a decrease of one. The numbers represent only confirmed cases.
Also Thursday, Democrats kept up the pressure on Republicans to temporarily approve expanded voting by mail for the August primary and November general elections.
New deaths: 11 (including one in Winona County. County now has 5 deaths)
Total deaths: 50
New cases: 88
Total cases: 1,242
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 293
Hospitalized as of today: 145
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 63
