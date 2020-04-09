Clear
Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths

Minnesota reported 11 new deaths, giving the state 50.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 11:07 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 11:46 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reports 11 new deaths from COVID-19, the state’s largest one-day increase since the pandemic began, raising the state’s total deaths from the disease to 50.

The department also reported 88 new confirmed cases on Thursday to raise Minnesota’s total to 1,242. The department said 145 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, an increase of 10, while 63 were in intensive care, a decrease of one. The numbers represent only confirmed cases.

Also Thursday, Democrats kept up the pressure on Republicans to temporarily approve expanded voting by mail for the August primary and November general elections.

New deaths: 11 (including one in Winona County. County now has 5 deaths)

Total deaths: 50

New cases: 88

Total cases: 1,242

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 293

Hospitalized as of today: 145

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 63

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

