Iowa reports biggest 1-day jump of coronavrius cases

New deaths: 2

Total deaths: 29

New cases: 125

Total cases: 1,270

79 of 99 counties with at least one case

Negative cases: 828 (13,703 total)

Hospitalized: 115 (as of Wednesday)

Recovered: 476 (38 percent)

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info