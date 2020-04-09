New deaths: 2
Total deaths: 29
New cases: 125
Total cases: 1,270
79 of 99 counties with at least one case
Negative cases: 828 (13,703 total)
Hospitalized: 115 (as of Wednesday)
Recovered: 476 (38 percent)
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Iowa reports biggest 1-day jump of coronavrius cases
- Jobless claims soar as Iowa sees biggest jump in virus cases
- Iowa health officials announce biggest single-day jump in Coronavirus cases
- "Jumping worms" confirmed in Iowa
- Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths
- Minnesota reports 116,000 jump in uninsured
- UPDATE: Around 80 involved in 1-day strike in Albert Lea; Mayo issues response
- 23 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa marks largest one-day jump
- Iowa State Patrol: Texting while driving citations see significant jump
Scroll for more content...