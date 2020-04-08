Minnesota coronavirus update: Five more deaths reported

Here is the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health:

New cases: 85

Total cases: 1,154

New deaths: 5

Total deaths: 39

Patients no longer isolated: 632

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 271

Hospitalized as of today: 135

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 64

Three new cases in Freeborn County. The fifteenth case is a person in their 80s, the sixteenth case is in their 40s, and the seventeenth case is in their 80s.

