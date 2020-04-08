Minnesota coronavirus update: Five more deaths reported

Here is the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health:
New cases: 85
Total cases: 1,154
New deaths: 5
Total deaths: 39
Patients no longer isolated: 632
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 271
Hospitalized as of today: 135
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 64
Three new cases in Freeborn County. The fifteenth case is a person in their 80s, the sixteenth case is in their 40s, and the seventeenth case is in their 80s.
