Iowa coronavirus update: 97 new cases bring statewide total to 1,145

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials say that 97 more Iowans tested positive for coronavirus infection, increasing the state total to 1,145. One person died in Linn County, where the highest number of cases are reported. The virus has now claimed 27 lives in the state and infections have now been found in 79 of Iowa’s 99 counties. The data also shows increase hospitalization in recent days with 122 people now in hospitals, up 17 percent from the day before. Public health officials say Wednesday that the increase is due to changes in how the state gathers the information.

Here is the latest information from the Iowa Department of Health:

New deaths: 1

Total deaths: 27

New cases: 97

Total cases: 1,145

1 new county with a case: Worth (79 of 99 counties with at least one case)

Negative cases: 1,151

Hospitalized: 122

Recovered: 431 (38 percent)

Region 2 (north-central Iowa numbers)

Patients hospitalized: 2

Admitted in last 24 hours: 0

Patients in ICU: 1

Patients on ventilators: 1

Inpatient beds available: 231

ICU beds available: 11

Ventilators available: 26

