April 8-12: Rochester’s first ‘Carpool Week’

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s Rochester’s first ever Carpool Week, where people are encouraged to try out carpooling to work or even opting for public transit.

The week is powered by the City of Rochester and DMC’s joint initiative called Arrive Rochester.

Arrive Rochester allows people to go online, find people in their area with nearby destinations, and helps them connect to ride together.

During carpool week, people can log their rides and possibly win prizes.

“Here's a chance to give it a try, really low risk, and give it a chance once or twice this week. And we're here to find you a carpool partner,” Adam Arnold, Arrive Rochester Program Manager, said.

Charlie Thom works at a coffee shop with his roommate, which is why they ride together sometimes.

“We're like, we're both going to the same place, we might as well carpool,” he said.

For Thom, carpooling can eliminate some challenges that come with driving separately.

“If you've got four or five people, you only need one parking spot, instead of five parking spots. It frees up spots for other people who might need to get downtown,” he said.

And even one day can make a difference.

“So, even doing it once or twice a day can have an impact. That's one more car that's not on the road for that day,” Arnold said.

Since launching in October 2018, Arrive Rochester is responsible for people making 5,051 greener ride options. Because of these greener trips, 1,461 gallons of gas have been saved, $18,276, and 14 tons of emissions have been prevented.

People can also participate in Carpool Week online by using the hashtag #RochesterCarpoolWeek.

To learn more about Arrive Rochester and Carpool Week, click here.