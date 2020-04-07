Minnesota with 34 deaths related to coronavirus; Olmsted County with more than 100 cases

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Minnesota eclipsed 1,000 on Tuesday and the state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 34.

The state has 1,069 positive tests.

Olmsted County also went over 100 positive cases (103) and has the second-most cases of any county in Minnesota.

Winona County has three deaths related to the virus. Olmsted County has two.

You can find more information below:

Total approximate number of completed tests: 29,260

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,922

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 20,338

Minnesota Case Information

Total positive: 1,069

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 549

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 242

Hospitalized as of today: 120

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 64

Cases by county

Olmsted - 103

Mower - 18

Freeborn - 14

Fillmore - 10

Goodhue - 12

Dodge - 11

Winona - 16

Steele - 8

