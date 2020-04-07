Iowa with 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,048

Iowa announced 102 new positive coronavirus tests Tuesday, giving the state 1,048. Officials also announced one more death, this one coming in Benton County.

The state has 26 deaths related to the virus.

Cases by county

Cerro Gordo - 12

Winneshiek - 4

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Bremer - 2

Howard - 1

Franklin - 1

Kossuth - 1

Chickasaw - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 1

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

