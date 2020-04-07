Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa with 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,048

The state has 26 deaths related to the virus.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 11:11 AM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 11:13 AM

Iowa announced 102 new positive coronavirus tests Tuesday, giving the state 1,048. Officials also announced one more death, this one coming in Benton County. 

The state has 26 deaths related to the virus.

Cases by county

Cerro Gordo - 12

Winneshiek - 4

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Bremer - 2

Howard - 1

Franklin - 1

Kossuth - 1

Chickasaw - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 1

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City schools develop plan for education

Image

Minnesota high schools light up to honor the class of 2020

Image

COVID-19 impacts on funeral homes

Image

Olmsted County Court hearing suspended

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Community Events