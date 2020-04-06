Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota up to 30 deaths due to coronavirus as total cases near 1,000

There are now 986 positive cases in the state, including 96 in Olmsted County.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 11:06 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 11:58 AM

Minnesota health officials said Monday the state has 30 deaths related to the coronavirus as total positive cases near 1,00.

There are now 986 positive cases in the state, including 96 in Olmsted County.

Total approximate number of completed tests: 28,128
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,876
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 19,252
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 986
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 470

Cases by county

Olmsted - 96

Mower - 17

Freeborn - 11.  The eleventh case is a person in their 50s.

Fillmore - 10

Goodhue - 10

Dodge - 10

Winona - 14

Steele - 8

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Cleaning your house based on CDC recommendations

Image

Harmony Spirits making hand sanitizer

Image

Animal control makes home deliveries for pet owners

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Retailers limiting number of customers in stores

Image

Hotel feeds workers during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Stewartville Fire Department holds parade

Image

Sean Weather 4/5

Image

Rochester residents worried public pools, beaches, parks will be closed

Community Events