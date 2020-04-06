Minnesota up to 30 deaths due to coronavirus as total cases near 1,000

Minnesota health officials said Monday the state has 30 deaths related to the coronavirus as total positive cases near 1,00.
There are now 986 positive cases in the state, including 96 in Olmsted County.
Total approximate number of completed tests: 28,128
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,876
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 19,252
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 986
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 470
Cases by county
Olmsted - 96
Mower - 17
Freeborn - 11. The eleventh case is a person in their 50s.
Fillmore - 10
Goodhue - 10
Dodge - 10
Winona - 14
Steele - 8
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info
