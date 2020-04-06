Minnesota up to 30 deaths due to coronavirus as total cases near 1,000

Minnesota health officials said Monday the state has 30 deaths related to the coronavirus as total positive cases near 1,00.

There are now 986 positive cases in the state, including 96 in Olmsted County.

Total approximate number of completed tests: 28,128

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,876

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 19,252

Minnesota Case Information

Total positive: 986

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 470

Cases by county

Olmsted - 96

Mower - 17

Freeborn - 11. The eleventh case is a person in their 50s.

Fillmore - 10

Goodhue - 10

Dodge - 10

Winona - 14

Steele - 8

