Olmsted County with 2nd coronavirus-related death as statewide toll hits 29

Officials also said there are 70 new positive cases, giving the state 935.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 11:06 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 12:06 PM

Olmsted County has its second coronavrius-related death.

Minnesota health officials said Sunday the state has five more deaths, bringing the total to 29.

The death in Olmsted County involved an 87-year-old resident. 

A total of 202 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date. Currently, 106 cases are hospitalized, with 48 in intensive care.

The following deaths were announced Sunday by health officials:

• An 87 year-old resident of Olmsted County;
• A 90 year-old resident of Washington County;
• An 83 year-old resident of Dakota County;
• An 88 year-old resident of Hennepin County; and
• A 67 year-old resident of Hennepin County.

Cases by county

Olmsted - 95

Mower - 17

Freeborn - 10

Fillmore - 10.  The newest case involves a woman in her 60s.

Goodhue - 10

Dodge - 10

Winona - 14

Steele - 8

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

