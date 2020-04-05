Olmsted County with 2nd coronavirus-related death as statewide toll hits 29

Olmsted County has its second coronavrius-related death.
Minnesota health officials said Sunday the state has five more deaths, bringing the total to 29.
The death in Olmsted County involved an 87-year-old resident.
Officials also said there are 70 new positive cases, giving the state 935.
A total of 202 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date. Currently, 106 cases are hospitalized, with 48 in intensive care.
The following deaths were announced Sunday by health officials:
• An 87 year-old resident of Olmsted County;
• A 90 year-old resident of Washington County;
• An 83 year-old resident of Dakota County;
• An 88 year-old resident of Hennepin County; and
• A 67 year-old resident of Hennepin County.
Cases by county
Olmsted - 95
Mower - 17
Freeborn - 10
Fillmore - 10. The newest case involves a woman in her 60s.
Goodhue - 10
Dodge - 10
Winona - 14
Steele - 8
