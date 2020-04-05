Iowa announces 8 new deaths related to coronavirus

Health officials said Sunday that Iowa has eight more deaths related to coronavirus and 83 additional cases.

The number of positive tests in the state is at 868 and the death total is 22.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m.

The deaths were reported from the following counties:

According to IDPH, an additional 8 deaths were also reported:

• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

"More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities. This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death," health officials said.

The new cases can be found below:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

• Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

• Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

• Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

***70 of Linn County’s 161 positive cases (43%) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Cases by county

Cerro Gordo - 10

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Bremer - 2

Howard - 1

Kossuth - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 0

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

