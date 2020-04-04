Coronavirus death total in Minnesota at 24; Olmsted County with 88 positive tests

The state of Minnesota announced Saturday that it has 24 deaths related to the coronavirus as well as the continued uptick in southeastern Minnesota cases.

The state has 865 positive tests with 88 of those coming in Olmsted County. Mower County has 17 cases while Freeborn County has reached double figures with 10.

Cases by county

Olmsted - 88

Mower - 17

Freeborn - 10

Fillmore - 9

Goodhue - 8

Dodge - 10

Winona - 13

Steele - 8

You can find more information below:

Total approximate number of completed tests: 25,423

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,738

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 16,685

Minnesota Case Information

Total positive: 865

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 440

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 180

Hospitalized as of today: 95

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 42

