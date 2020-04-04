Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus death total in Minnesota at 24; Olmsted County with 88 positive tests Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths, total at 14 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus death total in Minnesota at 24; Olmsted County with 88 positive tests

The state has 865 positive tests with 88 of those coming in Olmsted County.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 11:08 AM
Updated: Apr 4, 2020 11:16 AM

The state of Minnesota announced Saturday that it has 24 deaths related to the coronavirus as well as the continued uptick in southeastern Minnesota cases.

The state has 865 positive tests with 88 of those coming in Olmsted County. Mower County has 17 cases while Freeborn County has reached double figures with 10. 

Cases by county

Olmsted - 88

Mower - 17

Freeborn - 10

Fillmore - 9

Goodhue - 8 

Dodge - 10

Winona - 13

Steele - 8

You can find more information below:

Total approximate number of completed tests: 25,423

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,738
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 16,685
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 865
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 440

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 180
Hospitalized as of today: 95
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 42

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Lovely weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronas Tacos Undaunted by Name

Image

FEMA suggests only buying groceries for a week

Image

Rochester Fire Department using PPE

Image

Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa

Image

A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

Image

Stewartville first responder suspension

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Shopping for groceries the smart way

Image

How often should you be visiting the grocery store?

Image

Gov. Walz Gives Update on Food Supply

Community Events