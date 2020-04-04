Iowa reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths, total at 14

The state of Iowa said Saturday three more people have died due to the coronavirus.

Health officials also said the state has 87 more positive total cases, bringing the total to 786.

The deaths include people from Linn, Henry and Polk counties. Fourteen people in the state have died from the virus.

Howard County in northeast Iowa announced its first case Friday.

Cases by county

Cerro Gordo - 10

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Bremer - 2

Howard - 1

Kossuth - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 0

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

You can see more information below:

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 87 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 786 positive cases. An additional three deaths were also reported: an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County, a middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Henry County, and an older adult (61-80 years) from Polk County. There have been a total of 9,454 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 87 individuals include:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)

• Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)

• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)

• Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Washington County, 1 adult

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info