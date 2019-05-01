High School Baseball
Byron 12, Goodhue 6
Rochester Lourdes 13, Cannon Falls 3
Schaeffer Academy 9, Spring Grove 3
Austin 8, Winona 4
High School Softball
Randolph 12, Lyle-Pacelli 2
Winona 7, Austin 5
High School Boys Soccer
Waukee 10, Mason City 0
High School Girls Soccer
Nevada 4, Clear Lake 1
Waukee 7, Mason City 0
NCAA Softball
UNI 4, Iowa 2
Related Content
- April 30th local scores
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, April 30th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, November 30th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 30th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, May 30th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, June 30th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, April 12th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, April 23rd
- Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, April 24th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, April 26th
Scroll for more content...