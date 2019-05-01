Clear
April 30th local scores

A roundup of scores from around the area on a rainy Tuesday.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

High School Baseball
Byron 12, Goodhue 6
Rochester Lourdes 13, Cannon Falls 3
Schaeffer Academy 9, Spring Grove 3
Austin 8, Winona 4

High School Softball
Randolph 12, Lyle-Pacelli 2
Winona 7, Austin 5

High School Boys Soccer
Waukee 10, Mason City 0

High School Girls Soccer
Nevada 4, Clear Lake 1
Waukee 7, Mason City 0

NCAA Softball
UNI 4, Iowa 2

