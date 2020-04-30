Minnesota coronavirus cases, testing, hit new 1-day highs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in Minnesota, but the state is making progress toward more testing.
Health officials reported 24 new deaths Thursday to raise Minnesota’s death toll to 343. A new one-day high of 492 confirmed cases pushed the state’s total to 5,136. And a daily high of 3,532 new tests brought the total to 70,276.
The figures came out on a day when Gov. Tim Walz was set to announce details of the next phase of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order. He has indicated his plan is to dial back restrictions slowly.
New deaths: - 24
Total deaths: - 343
New cases: - 492
Total cases: - 5,136
Patients no longer needing isolation: 2,172
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,044
Hospitalized as of today: 365
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 130
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Iowa announces 1-day high with 648 new coronavirus cases
- Iowa with largest 1-day jump in coronavirus cases, deaths
- Minnesota announces 19 new deaths in state's biggest 1-day jump
- Iowa reports biggest 1-day jump of coronavrius cases
- Iowa coronavirus update: Health officials announce biggest 1-day jump with 389 new cases
- Second coronavirus case confirmed in MInnesota
- Minnesota coronavirus cases, deaths continue to rise