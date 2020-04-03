Minnesota up to 22 coronavirus-related deaths; Olmsted County continues to see surge in cases

The death toll related to the coronavirus has reached 22, Minnesota health officials said Friday.
The state has 789 positive cases, including 76 in Olmsted County, 15 in Mower and seven in Freeborn.
Olmsted County has the second-most cases of any county in the state. The county reported its first death related to the virus on Thursday.
More information is below:
Total approximate number of completed tests: 24,227
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,682
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 15,545
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 789
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 410
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 156
Hospitalized as of today: 86
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 40
Cases by county
Olmsted - 76
Mower - 15
Freeborn - 7
Fillmore - 9
Dodge - 10
Winona - 11
Steele - 6
