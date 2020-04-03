Iowa reports 85 new coronavirus cases as total nearly hits 700

The state of Iowa announced 85 new coronavirus cases as the total nearly hit 700.

There were no new cases reported Friday in the north Iowa area

You can see more information below:

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 85 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases. There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

• Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo - 10

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Kossuth - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 0

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info