Denim Day: 'if I speak up, it will help others to know that they can'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – You may notice more people wearing jean clothing on Wednesday.

That’s because it’s the 20th annual Denim Day, put on by the organization Peace Over Violence.

People wear jeans to stand up to the idea that tight clothing or jeans is an invitation for predators to commit sexual assault or rape. It all started when the Italian Supreme court reversed a rape conviction because a female’s jeans were tight, and the justices said she must’ve helped take them off which implied consent.

Jeannie Thompson is a sexual assault survivor and is participating in the day to support other survivors.

“It helps people use their voice, it helps people become aware of, 'I wore this today, what does that signify?' It doesn't signify anything, it's what I chose to wear today,” she said.

This isn’t her first time participating in Demin Day and said awareness days like this can make a difference.

“At the time, it felt very scary to tell anyone. And so, once I was able to tell, it lessened the power that it had over me. And I got support and encouragement to keep stepping forward. So, if I speak up, it will help others to know that they can,” Thompson said.

Here are some ways different organizations in the viewing area are recognizing Demin Day 2019:

1. University of Minnesota-Rochester – encouraging all students and faculty to wear denim.

2. Rochester Community and Technical College – event from 10am-12pm where Olmsted County Victim Services and campus resources have booths for students. They also have a community art project where people can right messages of support for survivors on jeans or make a denim bracelet.

3. Waldorf University – faculty and staff can stop by the CIC desk in the Campus Center to pay $1 for a teal ribbon to show support. The money raised will help sexual assault victims in Winnebago County.

4. North Iowa Area Community College- People can wear jeans and donate $1 for a jean pin. Money raised will go to help survivors working with Crisis Intervention Scene.

To learn more about Denim Day, click here.