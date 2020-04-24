Minnesota reports 21 new coronavirus deaths, including 6th in Olmsted County

New deaths: - 21 (6th death reported in Olmsted County)

Total deaths: - 221

New cases: - 243

Total cases: -3,185

Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,594

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 756

Hospitalized as of today: 278

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 111



