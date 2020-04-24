Iowa with largest 1-day jump in coronavirus cases, deaths

New deaths: - 11 (4 in Linn, 3 in Blackhawk, 2 in Polk, 1 in Scott, 1 in Bremer) (new 1-day high)
Total deaths: - 107
New cases: - 521 (new 1-day high; Gov. Kim Reynolds said the jump is due to more testing)
Total cases: - 4,445
Total people tested: - 31,973
Recovered: - 1,604
Hospitalized: 278
In ICU: - 104
Long-term care facility outbreaks: - 13
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa
