Minnesota coronavirus death toll hits 200; New deaths in Olmsted, Fillmore counties

New deaths: - 21 (1st death reported in Fillmore county, 5th death reported in Olmsted County, Winona County with 13 deaths)
Total deaths: - 200
New cases: - 221
Total cases: -2,942
Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,536
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 712
Hospitalized as of today: 268
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 104
