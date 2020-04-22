MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — COVID-19 has killed 19 more Minnesotans, marking the largest one-day death toll since the pandemic reached the state.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that the 19 new deaths raised the state’s total to 179. The department also reported 154 new confirmed cases, a big one-day jump that raised the state’s total to 2,721.
Health officials caution that the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher. Officials say 240 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, up three from Tuesday, while 107 were in intensive care, down 10 from Tuesday.
New deaths: - 19
Total deaths: - 179
New cases: - 154
Total cases: -2,721
Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,317
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 660
Hospitalized as of today: 240
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 107
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Minnesota announces 19 new deaths in state's biggest 1-day jump
- Iowa reports biggest 1-day jump of coronavrius cases
- Iowa coronavirus update: Health officials announce biggest 1-day jump with 389 new cases
- Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths
- Iowa health officials announce biggest single-day jump in Coronavirus cases
- Minnesota reports 116,000 jump in uninsured
- Suicide rates jump in Minnesota, across US
- Liz Boldon announces Minnesota State House run
- Biggest single meth bust in Minnesota history