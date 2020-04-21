Minnesota reports 17 new coronvrius deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say 17 more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 160. The 17 new deaths tied a high set last Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday also reported 97 new confirmed cases to boost the state’s total to 2,576. It was the first time since last Tuesday that it reported fewer than 100 new cases.
But officials caution that the real number of infections is likely much higher because most people don’t qualify for testing.
Officials also say 237 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.
New deaths: - 17
Total deaths: - 160
New cases: - 97
Total cases: -2,567
Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,254
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 629
Hospitalized as of today: 237
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 117
