Iowa announces nearly 500 new coronavirus cases

New deaths: - 4 (3 in Polk County, 1 in Linn County)

Total deaths: - 83

New cases: - 482 (107 new cases in Black Hawk County). 482 is a new single-day high.

Total cases: - 3,641

Total people tested: - 27,615

Recovered: - 1,293

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info