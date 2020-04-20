Minnesota death toll at 143 with 4th one reported in Olmsted County

New deaths: - 9 (1 new death in Olmsted County. It is the 4th in the county)

Total deaths: - 143

New cases: - 114

Total cases: - 2,470

Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,202

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 602

Hospitalized as of today: 237

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 126

