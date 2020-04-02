Minnesota with 742 confirmed Coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

With the expected peak still days or weeks away, health officials in Minnesota said Thursday the state has 742 positive Coronavirus tests and 18 deaths linked to the virus.

There are now 66 confirmed cases in Olmsted County, 15 in Mower and 10 in Dodge. Freeborn County, which reported its first cases Wednesday, now has five. A new case was also reported in Fillmore County, a man in his 50s, bringing the total there to 9.

"The third case is a person in their 20s, the fourth case is a person in their 50s, and the fifth case is a person in their 40s. No other information is available on these cases. We know there is community spread in the state, so there are likely more cases in the community that have not been diagnosed. Staying at home continues to be important at this time," Freeborn County health officials said.

Cases by county

Olmsted - 66

Mower - 15

Freeborn - 5

Fillmore - 9

Dodge - 10

Winona - 11

Steele - 6

Total approximate number of completed tests: 22,934

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,580

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 13,814

Minnesota Case Information

Total positive: 742

Deaths: 18

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 373

Hospitalization

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 138

Hospitalized as of today: 75

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 38

