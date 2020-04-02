Iowa health officials announce 2 more Coronavirus-related deaths, 66 new cases

Iowa health officials announced Thursday that the state has 66 additional Coronavirus cases and two more deaths.

Officials said the deaths are older adults from Linn County.

The state now has 11 deaths connected to the virus and 614 positive cases.

Health officials announced Cerro Gordo County has two more cases, bringing its total to 10.

There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.



Total cases by county:

Cerro Gordo - 10

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Kossuth - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 0

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

