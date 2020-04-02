Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa health officials announce 2 more Coronavirus-related deaths, 66 new cases

Health officials announced Cerro Gordo County has two more cases, bringing its total to 10.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 11:57 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 12:03 PM

Iowa health officials announced Thursday that the state has 66 additional Coronavirus cases and two more deaths.

Officials said the deaths are older adults from Linn County.

The state now has 11 deaths connected to the virus and 614 positive cases. 

Health officials announced Cerro Gordo County has two more cases, bringing its total to 10.

There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.


Total cases by county:

Cerro Gordo - 10

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Kossuth - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 0

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Organizations host webinar about available resources

Image

Training your dog with virtual classes

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When will rain become a mix?

Image

Remembering the journey, not the destination

Image

How germs work, and viruses spread

Image

Dr. McDonough Talks Vitamin D

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/1

Image

Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Community Events