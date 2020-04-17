Minnesota coronavirus update: 17 new deaths reported

New deaths: 17 (2 new in Winona County, giving the county 8)
Total deaths: 111
New cases: 159
Total cases: 2,071
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 518
Hospitalized as of today: 223
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 106
