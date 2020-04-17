Minnesota coronavirus update: 17 new deaths reported

New deaths: 17 (2 new in Winona County, giving the county 8)

Total deaths: 111

New cases: 159

Total cases: 2,071

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 518

Hospitalized as of today: 223

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 106

