Minnesota coronavirus update: 7 new deaths bring total to 94

New deaths: 7
Total deaths: 94
New cases: 103
Total cases: 1,912
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 475
Hospitalized as of today: 213
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 103
Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,020
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa
