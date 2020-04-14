Minnesota lawmakers ready COVID-19 relief; deaths rise by 9 to 79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are preparing to pass a COVID-19 relief bill on a day when health officials reported nine more deaths due to the coronavirus.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that the nine new deaths raised the state’s total to 79. The department also reported 45 new confirmed cases to increase Minnesota’s total to 1,695.
As of Tuesday, 177 people were hospitalized, up 20 patients from Monday, including 75 in intensive care, one more than Monday. But 909 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.
