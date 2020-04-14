Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota lawmakers ready COVID-19 relief; deaths rise by 9 to 79

The stat has 1,695 positive cases.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 11:04 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:29 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are preparing to pass a COVID-19 relief bill on a day when health officials reported nine more deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that the nine new deaths raised the state’s total to 79. The department also reported 45 new confirmed cases to increase Minnesota’s total to 1,695.

As of Tuesday, 177 people were hospitalized, up 20 patients from Monday, including 75 in intensive care, one more than Monday. But 909 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.

New deaths: 9

Total deaths: 79

New cases: 45

Total cases: 1,695

Patients no longer needing isolation: 909

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 405

Hospitalized as of today: 177

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 75

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 1650

Reported Deaths: 70
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55734
Ramsey1526
Olmsted1432
Dakota954
Washington803
Anoka680
Clay400
St. Louis385
Martin384
Winona306
Mower250
Carlton250
Freeborn240
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Goodhue170
Wright171
Dodge160
Crow Wing160
Carver130
Fillmore100
Sherburne90
Steele90
Wilkin71
Stearns70
Brown71
Chisago71
Nicollet61
Cottonwood60
Wabasha60
Unassigned50
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Pine50
Faribault40
Isanti40
Rice40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Renville30
Waseca30
Kandiyohi20
Clearwater20
Lincoln20
Todd20
Rock20
Becker20
Traverse20
McLeod20
Itasca20
Meeker20
Benton10
Swift10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Murray10
Nobles10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Roseau10
Houston10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 1710

Reported Deaths: 43
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn25816
Johnson2102
Polk1954
Scott1181
Muscatine1021
Tama1012
Washington894
Louisa790
Black Hawk620
Marshall370
Dallas360
Dubuque351
Clinton330
Allamakee231
Cedar210
Benton201
Henry201
Woodbury190
Warren140
Cerro Gordo130
Jasper120
Harrison120
Pottawattamie120
Jones100
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Story80
Clayton70
Iowa70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Shelby60
Crawford61
Mahaska50
Winneshiek50
Des Moines50
Fayette50
Jackson40
Lyon40
Boone40
Plymouth40
Bremer40
Jefferson40
Page30
Marion30
Hancock30
Mitchell20
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Clarke20
Webster20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Madison21
Clay20
Hamilton20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned03
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Isolated snow showers and plenty of sun this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota State Patrol sends important message about safe driving

Image

Lawmakers looking for emergency funding for libraries

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Isolated snow showers on Tuesday

Image

Reporter covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-10 10pm

Image

A Parademic shares his experiences on the frontlines

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/13

Image

Economic impacts of Mayo Clinic pay cuts and furloughs

Image

Minnesota allowing to-go beer and wine?

Image

Journalist covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-19

Community Events