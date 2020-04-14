Iowa reports nearly 200 new positive cases, six more deaths

New deaths: 6
Total deaths: 49
New cases: 189 (86 positive cases are related to the Tyson food plant outbreak in Columbus Junction)
3 new outbreaks at senior care facilities: Bremer County, Polk County (2)
Total cases: 1,899
82 of 99 counties with at least one case
Negative cases: 481 (17,467 total)
Hospitalized: 163 (as of Monday night)
Recovered: 790 (42 percent)
