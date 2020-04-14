Iowa reports nearly 200 new positive cases, six more deaths

New deaths: 6

Total deaths: 49

New cases: 189 (86 positive cases are related to the Tyson food plant outbreak in Columbus Junction)

3 new outbreaks at senior care facilities: Bremer County, Polk County (2)

Total cases: 1,899

82 of 99 counties with at least one case

Negative cases: 481 (17,467 total)

Hospitalized: 163 (as of Monday night)

Recovered: 790 (42 percent)

