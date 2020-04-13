JOHNSTON, Iowa - When asked Monday about when the state of Iowa may be open for business again, Gov. Kim Reynolds said: “it’s too early right now.”
Reynolds said in her press briefing that the state’s anticipated peak for the coronavirus is on pace for later in the month.
“We want to do it in a responsible manner,” she said. “We don’t want to open it up to shut things down again.”
Earlier this month, Reynolds extended the K-12 school closure and many non-essential businesses until April 30, which was in line with federal guidelines.
New deaths: 2 (Linn County, Muscatine)
Total deaths: 43
New cases: 123
Total cases: 1,710
1 new county with a case (Cass): 82 of 99 counties with at least one case
Negative cases: 981 (16,986 total)
Hospitalized: 142
Recovered: 741 (43 percent recovered)
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Iowa with 2 more coronavirus deaths as positive cases top 1,700
- Three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus found in Iowa residents
- Worth Co. business raises almost $1,700 for Toys for Tots
- Iowa announces 56 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
- Iowa reports 88 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
- 73 new cases and one new coronavirus death in Iowa
- Iowa announces 2 more coronavirus-related deaths, 118 new cases
- Gov. Reynolds: Iowa with 44 positive cases over 13 counties