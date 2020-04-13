Iowa with 2 more coronavirus deaths as positive cases top 1,700

JOHNSTON, Iowa - When asked Monday about when the state of Iowa may be open for business again, Gov. Kim Reynolds said: “it’s too early right now.”

Reynolds said in her press briefing that the state’s anticipated peak for the coronavirus is on pace for later in the month.

“We want to do it in a responsible manner,” she said. “We don’t want to open it up to shut things down again.”

Earlier this month, Reynolds extended the K-12 school closure and many non-essential businesses until April 30, which was in line with federal guidelines.

New deaths: 2 (Linn County, Muscatine)

Total deaths: 43

New cases: 123

Total cases: 1,710

1 new county with a case (Cass): 82 of 99 counties with at least one case

Negative cases: 981 (16,986 total)

Hospitalized: 142

Recovered: 741 (43 percent recovered)

