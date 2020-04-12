Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota with 70 coronavirus deaths after six more reported

The state announced 109 new cases Sunday, including seven more in Olmsted County.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 11:05 AM

New deaths: 6

Total deaths: 70

New cases: 109

Total cases: 1,536

Hospitalized as of today: 157

Counties of residence of these new cases are as follows: Hennepin (51), Olmsted (7), Ramsey (14), Anoka (2), Dakota (5), Clay (4), Washington (3), Carlton (4), Pine (2), Rock (2), Winona (2), Aitkin (1), Chisago (1), Cottonwood (1), Goodhue (1), Crow Wing (1), Becker (1), Todd (1), Freeborn (1), Mower (1), and Martin (1). County of residence data was not immediately available for three cases.

New deaths

• 3 Hennepin County residents in their 90s
• Hennepin County resident in their 70s
• Washington County resident in their 60s
• St. Louis County resident in their 80s

STATEMENT
“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” Commissioner Malcolm said. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/11

Image

Celebrating Easter creatively

Image

LeRoy man runs more than 50 miles for mental health awareness

Image

Seed library helping you grow your own food

Image

Keeping first responders safe during the pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 4/11

Image

Chris' Tracks Snowstorm for the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Image

Paycuts and Furloughs at Mayo Clinic

Community Events