Minnesota with 70 coronavirus deaths after six more reported

New deaths: 6
Total deaths: 70
New cases: 109
Total cases: 1,536
Hospitalized as of today: 157
Counties of residence of these new cases are as follows: Hennepin (51), Olmsted (7), Ramsey (14), Anoka (2), Dakota (5), Clay (4), Washington (3), Carlton (4), Pine (2), Rock (2), Winona (2), Aitkin (1), Chisago (1), Cottonwood (1), Goodhue (1), Crow Wing (1), Becker (1), Todd (1), Freeborn (1), Mower (1), and Martin (1). County of residence data was not immediately available for three cases.
New deaths
• 3 Hennepin County residents in their 90s
• Hennepin County resident in their 70s
• Washington County resident in their 60s
• St. Louis County resident in their 80s
STATEMENT
“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” Commissioner Malcolm said. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”
