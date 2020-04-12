Clear
Iowa reports 7 more deaths connected to coroanvirus

Officials said the cases reported Sunday didn’t reflect a full 24-hour period because the agency is moving to a new reporting time frame.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 2:23 PM
Updated: Apr 12, 2020 3:42 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another seven people have died from the new coronavirus and an additional 77 people tested positive for the virus. Six of the deaths were in Linn County and one was in Washington County. Officials said the cases reported Sunday didn’t reflect a full 24-hour period because the agency is moving to a new reporting time frame. Overall, Iowa has had 1,587 positive cases and 41 deaths.

New deaths: 7

Total deaths: 41

New cases: 77

Total cases: 1,587

Negative tests: 383 (16,005 total)

According to IDPH, an additional 7 deaths were reported.
• Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)
• Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)


According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 77 individuals include:
• Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years),
• Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

