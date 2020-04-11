Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

April 11: Iowa coronavirus update

x

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 9:52 AM

New deaths: 

Total deaths: 

New cases: 

Total cases: 

-- of 99 counties with at least one case

Negative cases: 

Hospitalized: 

Recovered: 

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Tracks Snowstorm for the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Image

Paycuts and Furloughs at Mayo Clinic

Image

Who is Wearing a Mask?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

To invest or not?

Image

Stewartville Businesses Functioning

Image

How to keep your mask clean

Image

Learning Moves Online

Community Events