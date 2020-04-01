Clear
Death total related to Coronavirus reaches 17 in Minnesota; Freeborn County with first 2 cases

Health officials said there are 689 positive tests in the state, including the first two positive tests in Freeborn County.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 11:05 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 11:52 AM

Health officials in Minnesota reported Wednesday five additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 17 due to the coronavirus.

"The first case is a person in their 50s who is recovering at home. The second case is a person in their 70s. No other information is available on this case at this time," Freeborn County health officials said. "Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) staff will be working with Freeborn County Public Health staff on follow-up. Cases are isolated to prevent disease spread and a contact investigation is completed to identify close contacts. Close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from their exposure and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms."

Olmsted County has 61 confirmed cases while Mower County has 14.

The median age for those who have died is 84, health officials said. Thirty percent of coronavirus cases in Minnesota are the result of community spread.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

You can find more information below:

Total approximate number of completed tests: 21,191

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,280
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 12,911
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 689
Deaths: 17
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 342

Cases by county

Olmsted - 61

Mower - 14

Freeborn - 2

Fillmore - 8

Dodge - 10

Winona - 10

Steele - 6

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

 

