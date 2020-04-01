Clear
Iowa reports 2 more Coronavirus-related deaths, more cases in north Iowa



Posted: Apr 1, 2020 11:16 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 11:23 AM

New coronavirus cases in north Iowa were released Wednesday by state health officials. The state also announced two more deaths, bringing the statewide total to nine.

Iowa now has 549 positive cases after 52 new ones were announced Wednesday.

The new cases include the first two cases in Mitchell County, which local health officials announced Tuesday.

There is also a new case in Cerro Gordo County involving someone between 18-40. Cerro Gordo County now has eight cases.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Total cases by county:

Cerro Gordo - 8

Hancock - 3

Mitchell - 2

Kossuth - 1

Butler - 1

Wright - 1

Winnebago - 0

Worth - 0

Floyd - 0

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

 

