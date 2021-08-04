Applications now open for $100 COVID vaccine gift card in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesotans can now apply for the state’s $100 COVID vaccination rewards program.

“If you are still waiting to get your vaccine, this is your chance to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” says Walz. “We face a critical juncture in the pandemic – the Delta variant is pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota. As we head into the fall and kids go back to school, the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 is any of the three safe, free, and highly effective vaccines. Now is the time to get your shot, and get $100, Minnesota.”

To apply, go online to mn.gov/covid19/100.

Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card. The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans who get their first dose until August 15.

“For those who are eligible to get vaccinated but haven’t yet done so, this is the time to do it,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “A full vaccination series provide strong protection against serious COVID-19 illness and hospitalization, and, as Minnesotans, it’s another way we take care of ourselves and each other. And, until August 15, every new first vaccination could come with $100.”

How Minnesotans can get their Free Shot:

- Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.

- Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053

- Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.

- Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/ You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

- Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.