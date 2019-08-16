Applications now being accepted for Mason City city bow hunt for deer

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you drive through town, you may notice deer roaming the streets or even in your yard, and may have accidentally hit one. In order to curb their numbers, the city is allowing bow hunters to help out.

The city is now taking applications for hunters to participate in the Iowa DNR's Deer Management Zone hunt that begins September 14th. In order to participate, you must be an Iowa resident, have a valid hunting license with habitat fee, and a Mason City DMZ deer license that can only be purchased through Hart Brothers. (Hunters can purchase a maximum of three licenses.) In addition, hunters must pass a proficiency test (done either though Hart Brothers or the Mohawk Archery Club), and fill out an application through the Mason City Police Department, as well as getting landowner permission, in order to be issued an urban bow hunting permit. Those interested in hunting city property such as parks and golf courses will not be allowed to until around December 1st, but can also pick up an application through MCPD.

Stan Horsfall is a member of the Mohawk Archery Club, and is planning to hunt on his land. Since the city first began participating in the statewide program in 2016, it's been proven that it is effective, as 109 deer have been harvested so far.

"They issue 150 licenses for the Deer Management Zone, so there's potentially 150 deer that could be harvested if everyone is successful in their hunt."

He advocates landowners to check out the program.

"It's safe because there's a proficiency test involved with it. You know you're going to be looking at a hunter who is qualified to shoot a deer legally and safely, and someone who can harvest it humanely."

All deer harvested during the DMZ hunt must be checked at MCPD, as well as regular DNR reporting.

The hunt itself runs until January 10th.