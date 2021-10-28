Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week, Rochester celebrated the official opening of the new Mayowdood apartment complex.

The complex will have 30 one-bedroom units to house people experiencing homelessness or who have a disabling condition.

The funding for this complex was through the state program Housing Infrastructure Bonds.

The process to become a resident of one of these apartment units is a little different than others.

First, the applicant must apply and qualify for the unit just like other apartments. The applicant must also be a part of Olmsted County's Housing Support Program, which was created to help people with disabilities find housing. The applicant will then qualify if they are elderly or have a disabling condition.

Once the application process is finished, the applicant will live at the unit and the state will pay the rent.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the target market for these units is people with serious and persistent mental illness.

"The other side of it with the apartments is there are supportive services, as well," said Dunn. "There's a case manager there working with each client and whatever their individualized stability plan would be - helping every client meet their individualized goals. Whether it's just to maintain their housing or whatever else they may be wanting to work on towards their illness or another part of their life. The goal here is to really have both of those together because that creates an environment where people can thrive."

Dunn said the average stay for an individual depends on where they are on their journey - ranging from six months to over a decade.