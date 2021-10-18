Apples in short supply this season at Northwoods Orchard

ORONOCO, Minn. - The weather this spring and summer caused Northwoods Orchard to have a drastically smaller supply of apples this season, and forced them to make a change in a favorite community activity: apple picking.

Northwoods Orchard is open with its corn maze and pumpkins, but with a limited supply of apples to sell.

Patty and Steve Eckdahl have own and run the orchard for 335 years.

They said the customers were disappointed apple picking wasn't available this fall, but understand that weather is out of anyone's control.

"Our apple crop has been less this year because of the frost we had in the spring," said Eckdahl. "At bloom time, if it freezes, the blossoms don't set and don't produce the apples. Part of the other problem is if there aren't enough bees. We had a pretty good bee supply here this year because we have some people who come and bring bees in...but that's really important to the pollination."

The orchard stayed open last year and is continuing to carry on some of their COVID-19 precautions, such as selling their products through their shed windows instead of having people gather in the shed.

Northwoods Orchard is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 31.