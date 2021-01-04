Appeals court upholds Mower County drug conviction of St. Paul man

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected a man’s claim his Mower County drug conviction was based on ‘inaccurate’ guilty pleas.

Alfred Richard Einberger II, 42 of South St. Paul, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Grand Meadow Township on September 12, 2018. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Einberger was seen swerving on the road and failed three out of four field sobriety tests. Court documents state a search of his vehicle found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, 2 MDMA pills, two syringes with hallucinogenic mushroom spores, a digital scale, two meth pipes, and $2,100 in cash.

Einberger eventually pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and DWI and was sentenced to seven years and 11 months in prison, but appealed and said he never actually admitted guilt. The Court of Appeals has rejected that argument, however, ruling on Monday that Einberger’s claim he only admitted to driving a vehicle where drugs were found and not to possessing them himself was contrary to both the facts of the case and state law.

Einberger also argued his DWI conviction should be tossed out because he did not know he was under the influence but the Appeals Court similarly rejected that claim, stating the law does not require such explicit knowledge.