Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has agreed to consider a prosecutors' request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Jury selection begins March 8 for Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The appeals court set oral arguments for March 1 on the question of adding the charge. Judge Peter Cahill last year dismissed that charge, saying prosecutors would have to show Chauvin’s intentional conduct was “eminently dangerous to others” and not just Floyd.

Prosecutors asked Cahill to restore the charge this month, citing another case involving a Minneapolis police officer. Cahill said that case wasn't yet established precedent.