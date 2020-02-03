Clear

Appeals court sides with Austin in dangerous dog dispute

Woman trying to save life of her pet after it twice bit a neighbor's dog.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 7:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Austin woman’s fight to save her dog is dealt a setback by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Sara Solomonson is suing the City of Austin after the City Council declared her dog, Rain, to be dangerous and ordered it by euthanized. Solomonson appealed and her dog remains alive and is being kept by the city while the appeal goes on.

According to court documents, Rain was declared a dangerous animal after twice biting a neighbor’s dog in July 2019. Solomonson’s appeal argues Austin city government did not provide her with a proper “appeal form,” failed to give her required notices for the costs of boarding Rain, and that the city’s dangerous dog ordinance is in conflict with state law.

The Court of Appeals has rejected all those claims and points out that Minnesota law only restricts dangerous dog ordinances by prohibiting them from focusing solely on specific dog breeds.

