Appeals court considers extra murder charge against Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An appeals court is considering whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Jury selection begins next Monday in Derek Chauvin’s trial on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The trial judge dismissed a third-degree murder count last October. But prosecutors asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday to reinstate the charge in light of its recent decision to uphold a third-degree murder conviction against another ex-officer in a different case.

A three-judge panel that heard oral arguments Monday promised an expedited decision given the looming trial date.