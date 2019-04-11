Photo Gallery 4 Images
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An apparent lightning strike resulted in a tree falling on a house Thursday morning.
Authorities were called to 2037 Northview Lane NE. just before 8 a.m. for a report of a tree on a house.
Fire crews said they are letting the stump of the tree burn because that is the safest thing to do.
There was damage to the home and no injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Apparent lightning strike results in tree falling on Rochester home (with photos)
- Rochester police investigating apparent armed robbery
- Canvassing Rochester's Primary Election results
- Medical condition results in Rochester crash
- Rochester police release photo of shooting suspect
- Possible lightning strike causes fire, prompts evacuation at Cresco senior living facility
- Community support for Rochester tree house
- Update: Fire NE of Rochester resulted in $360K worth of damage to home
- Rochester strikes student discipline deal with state of Minnesota
- Rochester Public School Board learns results of discipline data
Scroll for more content...