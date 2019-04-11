Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Thousands without power in Freeborn, Mower Counties as storm whips through area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - High Wind Warning - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Apparent lightning strike results in tree falling on Rochester home (with photos)

There was damage to the home and no injuries were reported.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 8:26 AM

Photo Gallery 4 Images

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An apparent lightning strike resulted in a tree falling on a house Thursday morning.
Authorities were called to 2037 Northview Lane NE. just before 8 a.m. for a report of a tree on a house.
Fire crews said they are letting the stump of the tree burn because that is the safest thing to do.
There was damage to the home and no injuries were reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Very Powerful Winds

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Image

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Image

Willems named All-American

Image

Inclement weather means different practicing conditions for athletes.

Image

Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

Image

Plow drivers busy in April

Image

Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Image

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Image

School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

Community Events